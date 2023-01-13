A court in Ballymena heard a man, who was once on the "youth books" of Manchester City, lobbed a concrete slab through the kitchen window of a property where his wife was living.

Malachy Pius Ward (32), with an address listed as The Demesne, Newry, caused criminal damage on October 25 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had 38 previous convictions.

A prosecutor said police were called and found the defendant outside the property and he admitted smashing the window.

Ballymena courthouse.

The location of the incident was not disclosed to court.

The prosecutor said the injured party "refused" to make a statement to police but "admissions had been made" by the defendant.

A defence lawyer said a pre-sentence report showed the defendant had "medical/mental health issues".

He added: "He is someone who seems to have had a lot of sporting talent in terms of football. He was on Manchester City's youth books for about six years and for whatever reason that didn't work out for him."

The lawyer said the defendant got married "at the age of 16".

He said his client accepts his behaviour on October 25 was "totally irresponsible" but he would "like to draw a line under this particular episode and get on with life".

The lawyer said the defendant had "moved back from England" to Northern Ireland.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "very serous offence".

He told the defendant: "Not only is it aggravated by reason of domestic abuse but it also in the context of somebody who presents with 38 previous convictions.

"The only good point that can be made about your previous record is that your last offence was in 2014. On that occasion you were given a suspended sentence which you don't appear to have breached.