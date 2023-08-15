Man ordered to pay fines and compensation after admitting that he assaulted a taxi driver in Lisburn

A man from Kilkenny has been ordered by Lisburn Magistrates Court to pay £520 in fines and compensation after he admitted assaulting a taxi driver, damaging his vehicle, and making off without paying.

Shane Leahy, 22, whose address was given as The Island Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 10, 2023, charged with criminal damage, common assault, and making off without paying.

The court heard that on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 1am, police attended Applegreen service station in Lisburn and spoke with a taxi driver, who was the injured party,

He reported that two males were being transported to the Premier Inn in Lisburn. During the journey, one of the males was sick in the car.

Kilkenny man ordered to pay compensation and fines after admitting assaulting a taxi driver, damaging his vehicle, and making off without paying. Pic credit: Google

The driver said they would have to pay to have it cleaned and they refused.

The males, one of whom was the defendant, then kicked and hit the vehicle. The police stated that they had observed several marks n the vehicle.

The injured party also alleged he had been grabbed by the tie and lanyard.

The police attended the Premier Inn in Lisburn and arrested the defendant, as well as the second male, who has already been sentenced,

Both men were conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite and made no comment during interview.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £100 on each of the three charges.

She also ordered the defendant to pay £100 in compensation on the charge of common assault, and £105 for the criminal damage and making off without paying charges.