Man ordered to pay £1,000 compensation for assaulting former partner

A judge handed down a suspended jail term and ordered a man to pay £1,000 compensation to the defendant's former partner who was assaulted.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:51 BST

The woman, who was left with "emotional trauma," was present at the sentencing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The court heard Allen Ernest Finlay (55), an unemployed lorry driver, of Stoneyford Road near Lisburn, assaulted her on July 22 last year. The defendant had previously been convicted after a contest.

A prosecutor said Finlay was intoxicated and had thrown a drink over his ex-partner. The woman told police she had been in the "family home" and when she tried to leave via kitchen patio doors she was "dragged" back inside by the defendant.

The prosecutor said the woman was "dragged onto the floor" and Finlay got on top of her. She ran outside and was chased and grabbed but alerted police when she got away. She suffered "numerous bruises".

A defence barrister said the incident came at the "end of a long relationship".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said courts "take a dim view" of domestic abuse and this was "a bad case".

He said a Victim Impact Statement showed that whilst the physical injuries had healed "emotional trauma is long standing and is ongoing".

Finlay was given a five months prison term, suspended for two years. The judge said the sentence would have been four months prison, suspended for a year, but it was increased by being aggravated by domestic abuse.

As well as the £1,000 compensation, a two year Restraining Order was also put in place.