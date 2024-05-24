Man originally from Syria claims he was paid to drive female from Republic to Belfast International Airport
Shirwin Najar (32), of The Meadow in Drogheda, appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court. He admitted charges of assisting unlawful immigration to the UK and entering the UK without permission.
At court he had the assistance of an Arabic language interpreter and it was heard the defendant had been living in the Republic for two years. The court, on May 16, heard the defendant had been on remand in custody in Maghaberry Prison since the offences on May 2.
A prosecutor said the defendant was stopped at the airport's main terminal building by immigration enforcement officers. Neither the defendant nor the female had any lawful right to enter the UK.
When interviewed, the defendant said he was asked to collect the female on May 1 and after she stayed with he and his family in Drogheda he had then taken her to the airport.
"He stated that he didn't know the female and he was paid 150 Euros to do this. He said he didn't know that he was committing a criminal offence," a prosecutor said.
The prosecutor told the court she had no details regarding the female.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has resettlement status in the Republic after arriving from Syria two years ago.
With the assistance of the interpreter, the defendant told the court he had "no idea there was an actual border between the United Kingdom and Ireland. I made a mistake".
The defendant was given a three months jail sentence, suspended for two years.