Man placed on Probation for two years for stalking his ex-partner after she told him she 'wanted some space'

A South Derry man who sent unwanted text messages to his ex-partner and on one occasion was found standing over her bed, has been placed on Probation for two years.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Gavin Kelly, aged 25, from Tirruadh Road, Draperstown, was convicted of engaging in a course of conduct which amounted to stalking between September and December 2022.

District Judge Peter Magill told Kelly that if he did not work with Probation over the next two years, he would be brought back to the court to be re-sentenced.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that on December 16, 2022, police were contacted by the ex-partner of the defendant informing them that since September 2022 she had been receiving unwanted contact from him after she told him she ‘wanted some space’.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant called and sent text messages and would drive past the injured party for no reason. On one occasion he got into her living room and threatened to stick a small knife “in my heart for you”.

On other occasions she found him standing over her bed and he said he was just checking if she got home safely, and to tell her roads were icy.

The lawyer said on one day Kelly sent between 150 and 200 text messages to the injured party.

District Judge Magill said that he had previously convicted Kelly on the stalking charge and dismissed the harassment.

He told the defendant that the courts took a “very serious view of this type of offence” and he had to understand that if he came back before the court he could get a prison sentence.