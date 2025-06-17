Man pleads guilty to having two knives in his possession

A man accused of causing criminal damage to 66 vehicles in Ballymena has pleaded guilty to a separate incident - being in possession of two knives.

Dillon Fullerton, aged 23, with an address listed as Chichester Park East in Ballymena but now living at Station Road in Castledawson, is charged with criminal damage to vehicles in relation to the early hours of February 13 this year in Ballymena including the Dans Road / Tullygarley area.

In another case, mentioned on Thursday, June 12 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, the defendant admitted having knives 'without good reason or lawful authority' and cannabis on January 22 this year at Chichester Park Central. The knives are described on the court charge sheet as a 'lock knife' and 'Stanley knife'.

The knives case was adjourned to the same court on July 3 for a pre-sentence report.