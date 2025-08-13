A man has pleaded not guilty to a burglary at Buckna Presbyterian Church where items stolen included televisions, laptops, a camcorder and a cello.

Lee Sheppard (34), of Islandmore Crescent near Coleraine, has also pleaded not guilty to burglary of a shop at Main Street in Broughshane when cash and a mobile phone were stolen.

The charges relate to June 8 in 2024. The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday.

The case was adjourned to September 8 for a contest.