Man pleads not guilty to charge of stealing Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal box
A man has pleaded not guilty to stealing a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal box containing an estimated £80.
Scott McKeown (28), of Thyme Park in Antrim town, is charged with theft on November 8 last year.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on January 9. The defendant appeared via video link from prison.
A previous court heard the allegation relates to an RBL Poppy Appeal box when the defendant was allegedly a customer in a shop in Antrim and it is claimed the box was taken when staff were "distracted".
The case was adjourned to January 23 to fix a date for a contest.