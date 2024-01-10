A man has pleaded not guilty to stealing a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal box containing an estimated £80.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Scott McKeown (28), of Thyme Park in Antrim town, is charged with theft on November 8 last year.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on January 9. The defendant appeared via video link from prison.

A previous court heard the allegation relates to an RBL Poppy Appeal box when the defendant was allegedly a customer in a shop in Antrim and it is claimed the box was taken when staff were "distracted".