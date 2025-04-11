Man pleads not guilty to 'prohibited' images of children charges
A man has pleaded not guilty to three charges of possessing images of children 'prohibited by the Coroners and Justice Act'.
Jake Higgins (24), of Queen Street, Ballymena, is charged in relation to July 7, 2023.
He was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (April 10) and the case was adjourned to April 24 to fix a date for a contest.