Man pointed ‘combat-style knife’ at dog in Ahoghill

Robin John Scott (57), of Thornbrooke, committed the offence on July 27 last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

Police attended and CCTV showed the defendant with a knife in his hand.

Defence barrister Michael Smyth said a number of “military memorabilia knives” were seized during the investigation.

The court was told the defendant was previously in the military and could get assistance from a “Veterans’ Association”.

The defence lawyer said the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol.

On April 15, 2020, when the defendant had been living at the Lighthouse hostel in Ballymena, he was found with cannabis which he said he had bought for £80.

The court was also told that following a report of anti-social behaviour, police found six grammes of cannabis in the defendant’s address on April 15 last year.

The court heard the defendant intends to move to England.

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years and also put on Probation for a year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Scott: “In relation to these knives I am going to warn that if you take them outside again I am going to send you to prison. They are described as military memorabilia, they are to remain in your house and nowhere else”.