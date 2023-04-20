A man who pointed a kitchen knife at his then partner told her: "My fists can do more damage".

Ballymena courthouse.

Adam Spence (22), of Antrim Road in Ballymena, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that on August 29 last year a woman had gone to Antrim Area Hospital and said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

The woman told how she had been pushed and then slapped several times around the head. Spence had then grabbed her by the hair and thrown her across a room.

The woman told police how the defendant had grabbed a kitchen knife and pointed it at her before dropping it and saying: "My fists can do more damage."

The prosecutor said the woman alleged Spence "kicked her in the face" and pinned her on a sofa by the throat and punched her in the stomach. The woman was left with a "sore head, throat and stomach, scrapes to the right hand side of her jaw, approximately two inches long, and bruising to her left eye".

She also complained of pain to her right ankle as a result of being thrown. Photos of her injuries were shown to police.

The defendant, who had a previous record, told police he had been in Randalstown drinking with friends and had "too much to drink".

He said he had "lost his head" at his girlfriend's address and said it was the "worst mistake of my life, lifting my hand to a woman".

A defence barrister said: "Domestic violence in all its forms really is a blight."

He said with drink taken, Spence said he had "no recollection" of a kick to the face, although he accepted he had "completely lost control".

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said his initial thought was to "throw away the key".

He said it had been "absolutely atrocious behaviour" and told Spence: "The only thing that is saving you is that at least when you sobered up you immediately came clean."