A man punched his partner in the face a number of times in what a judge described as a "despicable" case of domestic violence.

Graeme Lynas (33), of Craighill in Antrim town, committed assault around 11pm on January 17 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had become angry whilst at his address when his "on-off partner" said she wanted to go home. Police found her "highly distressed and upset".

A defence solicitor says the defendant has drink and drug issues and Lynas accepts what he did was "appalling". The solicitor said the relationship was "toxic".

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "This is a despicable case of domestic violence. You punched a vulnerable female who was under the influence and unable to protect herself. You yourself were intoxicated."

He said there was "every reason" why Lynas should be jailed but he was instead putting him on an Enhanced Combination Order (ECO) which is "not an easy option".

The judge said many defendants say "it would be easier doing a period in prison" than doing an ECO.

The Enhanced Combination Order lasts for 18 months and the defendant has to do 100 hours of Community Service. He is not allowed to develop a relationship without notifying his supervising officer.

The judge said if the Order is not completed it will be replaced with a five months prison sentence. A three-year Restraining Order was also put in place.