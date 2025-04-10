Man quizzed by police after two school children were allegedly assaulted in Tyrone park

By Stanley Campbell
Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:53 BST
Police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting two school children in Dungannon Park on Thursday morning.

They say officers attended the park around 11am after reports that the 52-year-old had assaulted the children by pushing them.

A police spokesperson said the man remains in custody.

Dungannon Park | GoogleDungannon Park | Google
Local Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson Ian Irwin said he was made aware of a "deeply disturbing and potentially dangerous incident."

“Were it not for the swift and courageous intervention of their teacher, this could have resulted in serious harm,” he claimed.

“As a father, I share the fear and concern of parents for the safety of their children. No one should have to worry about their child’s wellbeing during a school outing or at a public park. I understand that the police have since arrested a male in connection with the incident, but I am calling for increased patrols in the area to help reassure the public and ensure this community feels safe again.”

