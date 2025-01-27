Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 48-year-old man arrested in Dungannon following reports of a firearm being pointed at a taxi driver early on Monday morning, has now been released following questioning.

A police spokesperson said: "Whilst extensive searches in the area yielded no results and the police cordon in Market Square has been removed, members of the public who come across any suspicious items, or anything they believe may be a firearm, should contact police immediately.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and witnesses should contact detectives.