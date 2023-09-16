A 25-year-old man arrested after a road traffic collision in the Rathcoole Drive area of Newtownabbey on Friday evening has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The collision involving three vehicles was reported shortly before 8.30pm.

Inspector Patton said: “Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening. A fourth person received medical treatment at the scene."

Police are appealing for information about the collision Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The road, which was closed for a period of time, has now reopened to traffic.

Inspector Patton added: “Enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.