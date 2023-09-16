Man released after four people injured in Newtownabbey collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision involving three vehicles was reported shortly before 8.30pm.
Inspector Patton said: “Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening. A fourth person received medical treatment at the scene."
The road, which was closed for a period of time, has now reopened to traffic.
Inspector Patton added: “Enquiries are continuing, and we are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who might have captured any dash-cam footage of a dark coloured VW Toureg which we believe was travelling in the vicinity of the M2 and the M5 prior to the collision, as we believe this vehicle may be able to assist us with our enquiries.“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1718 of 15/09/23.”