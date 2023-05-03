A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences after a vehicle was stopped and searched in Newtownabbey yesterday (Tuesday), has been released on police bail.

Commenting earlier today (Wednesday), Inspector McCallion said: “Officers were attending to an unrelated report in the Antrim Road area on Tuesday evening, May 2 when they had reason to stop a car and question its driver who had been acting suspiciously.

“The driver of the vehicle became aggressive and obstructive towards police while officers attempted to carry out a search.

“After the man was handcuffed and searched, a quantity of suspected cannabis was located down his trousers, as well as a sum of money. A sum of money was also located inside the car.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and obstructing powers of search for drugs.

“Further searches were later carried out a property in the Glandore Parade area of north Belfast and a quantity of suspected Class B drugs along with drug-related paraphernalia were seized from the house.

“Anyone with information that could help with our ongoing investigation can also contact police quoting reference number 2033 of 02/05/23.”

Providing an update this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man has been “released on bail to allow for further police enquiries” adding “the investigation continues.”

