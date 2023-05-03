Commenting earlier today (Wednesday), Inspector McCallion said: “Officers were attending to an unrelated report in the Antrim Road area on Tuesday evening, May 2 when they had reason to stop a car and question its driver who had been acting suspiciously.
“The driver of the vehicle became aggressive and obstructive towards police while officers attempted to carry out a search.
“After the man was handcuffed and searched, a quantity of suspected cannabis was located down his trousers, as well as a sum of money. A sum of money was also located inside the car.
“Further searches were later carried out a property in the Glandore Parade area of north Belfast and a quantity of suspected Class B drugs along with drug-related paraphernalia were seized from the house.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and obstructing powers of search for drugs.
“Anyone with information that could help with our ongoing investigation can also contact police quoting reference number 2033 of 02/05/23.”
Providing an update this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man has been “released on bail to allow for further police enquiries” adding “the investigation continues.”
Officers have urged anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.