Man released on bail after east Antrim drugs seizure

Detailing the operation, in a post on social media on September 6, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Quantities of Class A and B controlled drugs were located along with a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.

“As neighbourhood officers we are committed to removing drugs from our local areas and thank you to the community for your continued support.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area, call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us, but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Officers from Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted the search on September 6.

Providing an update to the Larne Times today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.