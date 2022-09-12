Man released on police bail after two indecent exposure reports in Carrick area
Police are appealing for information regarding two reports of indecent exposure in the Carrickfergus area.
A man was reported to have exposed himself to a woman in the Shore Road area of Greenisland on Sunday, May 22 and, again, to the same woman on Sunday, September 11, in the Marine Highway area of Carrickfergus.
Following the most recent report, a man in his 30s was arrested and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
If anyone believes they have information which might be helpful to the investigation, they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 583 of 11/09/2022.
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/