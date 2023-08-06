Man released pending report after two police officers injured in Ballycarry

Chief Inspector Adrian Bryan said: "While attending a domestic related incident on Saturday morning (August 5) in the Ballycarry area, two officers were assaulted, with one officer receiving cuts to their face.
"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The incident was the first of two incidents in the Mid and East Antrim area over a 12-hour period during which four police officers were assaulted.
Chief Inspector Bryan added: "Later on Saturday evening, another two officers were also assaulted while responding to a report of an assault in Ballymena. Both officers were kicked, one to the head and shoulder and a second to the arm.”
A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. She has since been charged with two counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and criminal damage.
Chief Inspector Bryan continued: "Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls everyday assisting people. Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’."