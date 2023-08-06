Register
Man released pending report after two police officers injured in Ballycarry

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police, in Ballycarry on Saturday morning has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Aug 2023, 23:18 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:02 BST

Chief Inspector Adrian Bryan said: "While attending a domestic related incident on Saturday morning (August 5) in the Ballycarry area, two officers were assaulted, with one officer receiving cuts to their face.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police.”

The incident was the first of two incidents in the Mid and East Antrim area over a 12-hour period during which four police officers were assaulted.

Four police officers received injuries over a 12-hour period while responding to two reports in Ballycarry and Ballymena. Picture: PacemakerFour police officers received injuries over a 12-hour period while responding to two reports in Ballycarry and Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker
Chief Inspector Bryan added: "Later on Saturday evening, another two officers were also assaulted while responding to a report of an assault in Ballymena. Both officers were kicked, one to the head and shoulder and a second to the arm.”

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. She has since been charged with two counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and criminal damage.

Chief Inspector Bryan continued: "Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls everyday assisting people. Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’."