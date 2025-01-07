Police remain at the scene of a shooting incident, in the Beverley Road area. Photo: Press Eye Photography

Police have confirmed that a man injured in a shooting in Newtownabbey on Monday (January 6) evening was an off duty officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the PSNI do not believe the incident was terrorism related.

In an update on Tuesday (January 7), Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Police remain at the scene of a shooting incident, in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey, which was reported at around 9.30pm last night, Monday 6th January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can confirm that the injured man was an off duty police officer, who was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. My thoughts are with him, his family and we will offer every support to them while he recovers.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe this is a terrorism-related incident."

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody at this time.

As is standard procedure, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Henderson added: “We will continue to liaise with other key stakeholders, including the Police Federation. “As our investigation progresses I would appeal to anyone with any information, who was in the area around the time of the shooting, or with doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1699 06/01/25.”