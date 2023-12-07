Man remanded in custody in connection with burglaries from ATMs across Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cristian Nichola, whose address was given as Coolbaun House, Ferns, Wexford in the Republic of Ireland, faces five burglary charges, 26 counts of criminal damage, two charges of burglary with intent to steal, and two of attempted burglary with intent to steal.
The alleged offences relate to incidents in Articlave, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin, Coleraine, Ballymena and Dungiven in February and March this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An investigating police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.
Through a Romanian interpreter, Nichola replied that he understood the charges against him.
A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail at this stage.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded Nicholas in custody to appear again at Dungannon Magistrates Court on December 22.