Man remanded in custody in connection with burglaries from ATMs across Northern Ireland

A 42-year-old man has been remanded in custody in connection with a spate of alleged burglaries at ATMs involving the theft of more than £260,000 in towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

Cristian Nichola, whose address was given as Coolbaun House, Ferns, Wexford in the Republic of Ireland, faces five burglary charges, 26 counts of criminal damage, two charges of burglary with intent to steal, and two of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

The alleged offences relate to incidents in Articlave, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin, Coleraine, Ballymena and Dungiven in February and March this year.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

An investigating police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

Through a Romanian interpreter, Nichola replied that he understood the charges against him.

A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail at this stage.