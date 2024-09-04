Man remanded into custody over Larne criminal damage
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been remanded into custody following a number of reports of criminal damage to cars on Monday, September 2.
Reports were received in the Victoria Road, Curran Road, Chelmsford Place, Portland Road, Glenarm Road and Chaine Memorial Road areas of the town.
James McCambridge (25), of Westland Street, Londonderry was charged with a number of offences including 14 counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.
He appeared before Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 4 and was remanded in custody until Thursday, September 26.