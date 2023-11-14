An intoxicated man "ripped" his shirt off in the car park of The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick, a court was told.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Stewart Wilcox (35), of Hillfoot Crescent, Ballynahinch, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour in relation to July 16 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on November 7, that police received a report of a man acting aggressively at the Rabbit Hotel. Wilcox was outside the hotel "being very loud and was swearing".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been warned about his behaviour had been "refused entry back into the hotel due to his level of intoxication which had led to him running into the car park and ripping his shirt off before running back towards the hotel", a prosecutor said.