Man 'ripped' his shirt off in hotel car park
Stewart Wilcox (35), of Hillfoot Crescent, Ballynahinch, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour in relation to July 16 this year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on November 7, that police received a report of a man acting aggressively at the Rabbit Hotel. Wilcox was outside the hotel "being very loud and was swearing".
Advertisement
Advertisement
He had been warned about his behaviour had been "refused entry back into the hotel due to his level of intoxication which had led to him running into the car park and ripping his shirt off before running back towards the hotel", a prosecutor said.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had a "difficulty" with alcohol and the hotel incident had been "completely inexcusable". The defendant was put on Probation for a year.