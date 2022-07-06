Man said property would be ‘in flames by the time I am finished’

Sean Leitch (36), with an address listed as Lanntara in Ballymena, admitted making a threat to damage property and being disorderly at Main Street in Randalstown in March this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena on July 5, the threat was made in the presence of a police officer at 4.40am on March 5 this year.

The court heard the defendant had taken alcohol and later told police he “didn’t mean” the threat.

Ballymena Courthouse.

On October 9 last year, the defendant was in possession of Diazepam tablets in Ballymena.

He told police he had suffered a “head injury” and after being brought to the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital he began “screaming for no apparent reason, shouting and swearing in the waiting area”.

Leitch continued to shout and swear and was aggressive towards police.

He admitted being disorderly and possessing a Class C drug.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said “misuse of substances” was behind the defendant’s “litany of offences” over the years. He said Leitch realises he has to “change his ways”.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison and the court heard the defendant had 68 previous convictions and was in breach of eight suspended sentences.