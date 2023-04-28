Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
38 minutes ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
58 minutes ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
3 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
17 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer

Man sent derogatory messages about his ex-partner to phone used by girl (8)

A man who used derogatory terms about his ex-wife in messages sent to their young daughter's mobile phone, has been put on Probation for 18 months.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:12 BST

Mark Joseph McCausland (43), of Corbally Avenue in Antrim town, admitted a charge of improper use of a public electronic communications network on January 22 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, a woman told police her ex-husband had contacted her daughter on the child's mobile with "malicious messages and voice notes".

The court heard the girl received a "series of messages" from McCausland and she showed them to her mum. The messages referred to the girl's mother in derogatory terms.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

The prosecutor said a "great deal of upset and anxiety" were caused both to the girl and her mother.

When interviewed by police the defendant admitted sending the voice notes and messages and "accepted there was a menacing tone to the messages".

A defence lawyer said McCausland accepted he should have handled the situation "much more rationally".

The barrister said the defendant had been speaking to his ex-wife, who had been on her daughter's phone, and McCausland had thought he was sending the messages to his ex-partner.

The barrister said McCausland had an understanding how his words would have impacted his children and had "shown genuine remorse with respect of that".

The lawyer said the defendant accepted he used "inappropriate and disgusting language" but there had been no further incidents.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said it had been "despicable behaviour" to send such messages to a child's phone.

He said there had been a "very positive" Probation report and said the 'Respectful Relationship' course would be part of the 18 months Probation.