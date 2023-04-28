A man who used derogatory terms about his ex-wife in messages sent to their young daughter's mobile phone, has been put on Probation for 18 months.

Mark Joseph McCausland (43), of Corbally Avenue in Antrim town, admitted a charge of improper use of a public electronic communications network on January 22 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, a woman told police her ex-husband had contacted her daughter on the child's mobile with "malicious messages and voice notes".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard the girl received a "series of messages" from McCausland and she showed them to her mum. The messages referred to the girl's mother in derogatory terms.

Ballymena courthouse

The prosecutor said a "great deal of upset and anxiety" were caused both to the girl and her mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When interviewed by police the defendant admitted sending the voice notes and messages and "accepted there was a menacing tone to the messages".

A defence lawyer said McCausland accepted he should have handled the situation "much more rationally".

The barrister said the defendant had been speaking to his ex-wife, who had been on her daughter's phone, and McCausland had thought he was sending the messages to his ex-partner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The barrister said McCausland had an understanding how his words would have impacted his children and had "shown genuine remorse with respect of that".

The lawyer said the defendant accepted he used "inappropriate and disgusting language" but there had been no further incidents.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said it had been "despicable behaviour" to send such messages to a child's phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement