Man sentenced after packages containing herbal cannabis were intercepted in the post

Kyle Robert David Hayes (25), with an address listed as Moat Road, was sentenced at the town’s Magistrates’ Court on a charge of possessing cannabis and three charges of attempting to possess cannabis in relation to May last year.

The court heard police with a search warrant found a small quantity of cannabis at the defendant’s address.

Three packages containing 20 grammes, 30 grammes and 55 grammes of herbal cannabis were intercepted in the post.

One package was addressed to Hayes’ address at Moat Road; another was addressed to the defendant at another address and the third package was addressed to ‘J Hayes’ and posted to the defendant’s home address.

A defence lawyer said Hayes was “self-medicating” with cannabis and it was hoped the detections were a “wake-up call”.

He said police accepted the cannabis was for the defendant’s own use.

The lawyer added: “He has to accept that regardless of what you may hear, drugs are illegal; cannabis is illegal in Northern Ireland and he will have to seek the proper assistance”.