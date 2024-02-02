Man sentenced at Craigavon court after assaulting his wife in a row over how much chicken she was cooking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rimantas Zubas, aged 54, from Enniskeen, Craigavon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

His solicitor said the defendant was pleading guilty but pointed out to the court that, due to what appears to have been a clerical error, he spent a week in prison after he was arrested for the assault.

A prosecutor said that following an argument on December 10 last year about his dinner, Zubas pushed the injured party on the left shoulder causing her to fall in the hallway and drop a plate of food.

“She wasn’t injured but she was very upset by what had happened,” the prosecutor said.

“Police spoke with the defendant who stated that his wife was cooking dinner and only cooking one bag of chicken when he wanted two. She said one was enough. He initially said he had gone to move her out of the way and she took a dramatic fall however he subsequently admitted the offence in interview.”

Zubas’ solicitor said her client had no record.

“I should bring to the court’s attention there was an issue. I don’t know whether it was the court’s fault or the police’s fault but this man was held in custody, even though he was granted bail, for almost a week. English is not his first language and he has never been involved with the criminal justice system. I wasn’t made aware of this fact until the chaplin at Maghaberry contacted me eight days later.

"I think, Your Worship, the penny has finally dropped that this type of behaviour is not acceptable. He has asked me to apologise on his behalf. I don’t believe this is a man who will ever come before the court again.

"I believe this was a fairly nasty but a one-off incident,” said the solicitor, asking the judge to bear in mind her client had spent a week in prison.