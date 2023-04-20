Man sentenced for grabbing partner by the throat and punching her on the face

A man who grabbed his former partner by the throat and punched her on the left side of the face, was jailed for six months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Ryan Connelly (33), with an address at Linenhall Street, Ballymena, admitted a charge of common assault on November 13 last year.

Connelly, who appeared by video link from Maghaberry Prison, also admitted charges of harassing the victim and improper use of a public communications network on January 9.

Counsel told the court that on November 13, Connelly phoned the police at 10.28pm and said his partner had assaulted him.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Police attended and interviewed them in separate rooms. Police observed that defendant's partner had bruising and swelling to the left side of her face, the lawyer said.

The injured party said she had been punched approximately 15 times and had her head knocked against a table, the prosecutor said.

Continuing, the lawyer said on January 9 at approximately 5.30pm, police investigated reports that Connelly had repeatedly contacted the injured party through Facebook leaving her “upset and frustrated”.

Counsel said Connelly made no reply when questioned about the matter and later denied the offences during interview.

A defence lawyer said they were serious matters which undoubtedly crossed the custodial threshold.

He said the defendant has been in jail since January 10.

District Judge Peter Magill remarked that the couple have a child and "it is always going to be there between them."

He said if Connelly wanted access to the child he needed to contact a solicitor to "protect her and you."