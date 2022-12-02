Prosecuting counsel said at 3.20pm on November 15 last year, police received a report of a theft of items from DV8 in Dungannon valued in the region of £600. He said viewing CCTV footage showed two males in the premises.The lawyer said at 2pm at New Look in Cookstown there was a report of clothing been stolen. CCTV footage showed two males and a third who was too far away to be identified.He said police also responded to a report of perfumes, valued £1,540, having been stolen from Boots in Magherafelt.Counsel added that the defendant was later traced to his address. A co-accused is due to be sentenced on December 9 and an arrest warrant had been issued for a third.