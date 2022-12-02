Christopher Jordan (36) from Stratheden Street, Belfast, pleaded guilty to four charges of theft from DV8, New Look, Sports Direct and Boots, and one of going equipped for theft with a foil-lined bag.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (November 30) that all the stolen items, valued at approximately £3,249, had been recovered by the police.
Prosecuting counsel said at 3.20pm on November 15 last year, police received a report of a theft of items from DV8 in Dungannon valued in the region of £600. He said viewing CCTV footage showed two males in the premises.The lawyer said at 2pm at New Look in Cookstown there was a report of clothing been stolen. CCTV footage showed two males and a third who was too far away to be identified.He said police also responded to a report of perfumes, valued £1,540, having been stolen from Boots in Magherafelt.Counsel added that the defendant was later traced to his address. A co-accused is due to be sentenced on December 9 and an arrest warrant had been issued for a third.
Imposing a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Jordan that his record did him no credit.
Mr O’Hare said the defendant had been given an opportunity to stay out of trouble and this is a path he has adhered to.
The judge said he would make no order in respect of the suspended sentences.