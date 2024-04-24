Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Bleakley, of 92 High Street, Belfast, was sentenced to 4 years and 4 months following the attempted robbery of a pharmacy at the Main Street area of Larne on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Bleakley will serve half of his sentence spent in custody and the other half to be served on licence.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Bleakley was armed with a knife, when he entered the pharmacy demanding medication from staff. Despite leaving on foot empty handed, it was a very distressing experience for those members of staff that day.