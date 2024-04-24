Man sentenced over Larne attempted robbery

A 28-year-old man was sentenced for attempted robbery at Antrim Crown Court on Tuesday, April 23.
By Helena McManus
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:31 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 10:39 BST
Connor Bleakley, of 92 High Street, Belfast, was sentenced to 4 years and 4 months following the attempted robbery of a pharmacy at the Main Street area of Larne on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Bleakley will serve half of his sentence spent in custody and the other half to be served on licence.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Bleakley was armed with a knife, when he entered the pharmacy demanding medication from staff. Despite leaving on foot empty handed, it was a very distressing experience for those members of staff that day.

"Today’s sentencing offers reassurance that we are committed to achieving appropriate criminal justice outcomes on behalf of victims of crime."