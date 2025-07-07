Man sentenced over possession of Stanley knife and lock knife in public place

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A district judge has told a man: "It is very dangerous to be carrying knives".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Dillon Fullerton, aged 23, formerly with a Ballymena address but now given as Station Road in Castledawson, at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The defendant was sentenced on charges of possessing a Stanley knife and a lock knife and possessing cannabis in the Chichester Park area of Ballymena on January 22, 2025.

A prosecutor said police saw males in an alleyway who made off. Police chased and Fullerton was caught. There was a strong smell of cannabis.

The court heard the defendant had a record.

A defence barrister said there is a "significant mental health background" and the defendant has been been diagnosed with "schizophrenia" but he is taking medication and "residing with his father who is a stabilising influence".

The defendant was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, and fined £100.