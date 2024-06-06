Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday, May 6 at Laganside Crown Court to two and a half years, half to be spent in custody and half on licence for committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Robert Andrews, of Rosebrook Grove, Carrickfergus, pled guilty to the offence at Laganside Crown Court on April 9, 2024.

Detective Inspector Crothers said: “On February 27, 2023, police received a report that Robert Andrews had seriously assaulted and threatened the victim at an address in the Carrickfergus area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During the attack, the victim sustained significant injuries to their head, face and body, including a broken nose.

Laganside court complex. Photo by Google