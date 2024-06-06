Man sentenced to two and half years after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Carrickfergus address
Robert Andrews, of Rosebrook Grove, Carrickfergus, pled guilty to the offence at Laganside Crown Court on April 9, 2024.
Detective Inspector Crothers said: “On February 27, 2023, police received a report that Robert Andrews had seriously assaulted and threatened the victim at an address in the Carrickfergus area.
“During the attack, the victim sustained significant injuries to their head, face and body, including a broken nose.
"I hope today's sentencing sends a message to anyone who believes that violence can go unpunished and that the Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to apprehending perpetrators, and also demonstrates our commitment towards tackling violence against any member of the public who finds themselves in harm’s way.”