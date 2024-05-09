Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who seriously assaulted a train conductor before posting a social media livestream video boasting about the attack, was remanded in custody on Thursday, May 9.

Stephen Weldon (34), of Inniscarn Drive in Newtownabbey, is charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an incident at Magheramorne railway halt near Larne on Wednesday.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage to a bag and mobile phone belonging to Translink and the conductor's personal mobile phone. The defendant appeared in handcuffs in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A defence barrister said Weldon had made "full and frank admissions" in relation to the case but added that the level of the assault charge may change.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said around 9pm on Wednesday of this week police received a report from passengers of a train conductor being attacked at Magheramorne railway halt. When officers arrived the defendant was still at the scene.

The conductor said he was working on the Belfast to Larne train and after getting on at Whiteabbey the defendant was spotted vaping as the train was in the Ballycarry area.

The conductor said vaping was not allowed and told Weldon he would have to leave and the defendant got off at Magheramorne. The defendant "fist-bumped" the conductor who reciprocated.

The train continued to Larne and whilst there the conductor was given a vape charger and he believed it belonged to the defendant. The train was passing through Magheramore on the way back to Belfast and the conductor gave the charger to the defendant on the platform.

The defendant said the conductor had told him there would be buses he could get but the conductor had said he had earlier said there "might" have been buses. Weldon then attacked the conductor, kicking him causing him to fall backwards into the train against doors.

He then dragged the conductor off the train and assaulted him on the platform, striking him "six or seven times" around the head and face by using feet and fists.

The conductor was able to "escape" and ran through the train telling passengers to contact police before making it to safety in the driver's cabin.

The police officer told the court: "In transpires the defendant had done a live-stream video after the conductor has been attacked. He can be seen coming onto the train and saying: 'Hello folks, sorry for the hold-up. The guy that was on the train was acting tough and got his ass whipped and that is why there is a hold-up, sorry. Hope you's have a good day, good luck, God bless'."

The court was told that the defendant then walked back off the train and said in the live-stream: 'F**king motherf**ker not so tough now are you, f**king d**k'.

The defendant then videod himself kicking the conductor's Translink bag and stamping on a Translink phone and the conductor's personal phone. The video was posted by Weldon to his Facebook page, the police officer said.

The conductor was taken to hospital and was given a CT scan for a possible broken jaw but it was not broken but he had "five chipped teeth" and a "large swollen area around his jaw, bumps and swelling around his head, stiff neck and bruising to his calf and arm".

His personal mobile phone was "smashed beyond repair" and the Translink phone and bag were also damaged.

When interviewed by police, Weldon said he was on the train going to new job as a packer in Larne. It was his second day and after being late the first day didn't want to be late the second day.

He said he had been vaping and when told to get off the train the conductor told him he could walk to Larne in "15 minutes" but when he checked a map on his phone he noticed it would take an hour and 40 minutes.

There were no buses or trains and he was "seething" and when he saw the conductor coming back on the train he "seen red" and kicked him, "punched him twice in the ribs and dragged him off the train".

The defendant told police when the victim landed on his knees he kicked him "once on the head" and that the victim was "covering himself". He denied striking him any further and could not explain why the conductor would have multiple injuries.

The PSNI officer said the defendant told police the victim's "attitude was not right and he was just trying to be the Alpha so the defendant showed him who was the bigger Alpha". The defendant had a previous record including for a "serious assault".

The officer said it had been a "completely unprovoked attack" and there was a likelihood of further offences. The officer said Weldon had "shown a complete inability to control his temper".

A defence barrister said the defendant had made "full and frank admissions" although the level of assault charge may be reduced. He said Weldon had "somewhat of a transient lifestyle" and had been in England for a time before returning to Northern Ireland.

The lawyer said the defendant had been unemployed for some time and the day before he was late for a new job in Larne and Weldon told his employers it would not happen again.

The barrister said the defendant felt he could lose his job after being put off the train and he was "annoyed" and accepted he was "angry" and accepts he acted "irrationally". The lawyer said guilty pleas will be entered.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's counsel said there would be a plea in relation to the assault. The judge said the assault had been "wholly unwarranted" on a "public servant who was providing public transport".

The judge told the defendant: "You may have been annoyed because you were going to be late for work but that in no way justifies your vindictive assault and it would have been a terrifying experience for the victim."

When the judge refused bail the defendant made remarks from the dock. Weldon was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to June 6.