A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information in relation to a serious assault that occurred in the Lough Road area of Lurgan in the early hours of today (Saturday, 18th December).

“Efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 248 of 18/12/21, or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”