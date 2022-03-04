Man shot in leg in Coleraine by masked men

It was reported at 9pm on Thursday evening that a man, aged in his 20’s, had been taken to a wooded area off the Lisnablagh Road in Coleraine, held down by a number of men wearing balaclavas and shot once in his leg.

The masked men are believed to have made off on foot in the direction of Blackthorn Court following the incident.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injured man has received medical treatment for his injury.

Detectives investigating this incident are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Lisnablagh Road or Blackthorn Court areas at the time of the incident, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have captured dash-cam footage which could help assist with their enquiries to contact them at Coleraine on 101. The reference number is 1632 03/03/22.