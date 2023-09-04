Man shot in the arm and the neck in Crossmaglen
A man has been taken to hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm and the neck in Crossmaglen this morning (Monday).
Police are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred in the Ballsmill Road area around 6.30am.
A number of road closures are in place as a PSNI investigation is underway. Anyone who may have any information which could assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.
Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.