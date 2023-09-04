Register
Man shot in the arm and the neck in Crossmaglen

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm and the neck in Crossmaglen this morning (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 08:32 BST
Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Crossmaglen area. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are at the scene of a shooting in the Crossmaglen area. Photo by: Pacemaker
Police are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred in the Ballsmill Road area around 6.30am.

A number of road closures are in place as a PSNI investigation is underway. Anyone who may have any information which could assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.