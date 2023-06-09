A man was taken to hospital following a shooting incident in the City Cemetery on the Falls Road in West Belfast on Thursday night.

Police said it was reported shortly after 10.30pm that a man had been taken into the cemetery grounds by two masked men and shot once in his foot.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2231 08/06/23.

A report can be submitted online using the police non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/