A man was taken to hospital following a shooting incident in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast on Wednesday night (May 31).

Police said that shortly after 10.15pm, it was reported that a man was shot in both legs.

Cordons were put in place while police began an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2345 of 31/05/23.

