Man shouted at police in Cookstown to take their uniforms off and fight

A Tyrone man who shouted police to take their uniforms off and fight him, was fined £350 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Philip Patrick Ward, (22), from Pinebank Gardens in Coalisland, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at Oldtown Street, Cookstown, on July 28, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel said police were on mobile patrol in the area when they saw a number of people having a heated verbal argument outside licensed premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said police spoke to them in an effort to de-escalate the situation and this resulted in the group turning on police.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He said Ward shouted at police to take their uniforms off and “fight him like a man” and adopted a fighting stance with a constable.

The prosecutor said police were forced to use spray but the defendant attempted to avoid police and was arrested a short time later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer described it as an unsavoury incident which had been completely out of character for the defendant.

He added that Ward is not currently employed and is in receipt of benefits.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Ward that this had been a “very stupid incident”, and his behaviour had been pathetic given that the police have guns and batons.

Mr Ranaghan said that it never ceased to amaze him the restraint shown by police officers in dealing “with people like yourself” in these types of situations.

Advertisement

Advertisement