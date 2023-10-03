A Ballymena man who was out celebrating his 23rd birthday shouted "F**k the police" at officers who were speaking with another person and then the defendant was found with cocaine.

Ben Gilmore, of Casement Street, admitted possessing the Class A drug on July 6 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police were speaking with a person at Henry Street in Ballymena when four people were nearby and a male voice was heard shouting: "F**k the police".

The defendant confirmed he had shouted at police but claimed he had said: "Up the police," the court was told.

Police noticed the defendant appeared pale, his pupils were dilated, his speech was slurred and he was continually reaching towards his trouser pockets.

When searched three small bags containing cocaine were in a tub in the defendant's jacket and he said it was for personal use.

The defendant told police he had cocaine in his possession for his "birthday celebration".