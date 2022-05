The man was found to have been well over the legal limit for drinking.

In a statement the PSNI said: “A word of thanks to the member of the public who reported a suspected drink driver asleep in his car on Church Street, Magherafelt on Sunday.

“The driver gave a reading of 112 at the roadside and an evidential reading of 90 in custody which is almost 3 times the legal limit.”

