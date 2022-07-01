Man spat in face of police officer and set fire to spit hood after Larne arrest

Alan Stewart (43), whose address was given as no fixed abode in Belfast, appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to being disorderly at Main Street in Larne on June 9 this year.

He also admitted assaulting four police officers and causing criminal damage to two police vehicles.

A prosecutor said Stewart had been “running between vehicles” at Main Street in Larne “causing a risk to himself and others”.

When police arrived he was aggressive and disorderly, shouting “F off” several times.

When arrested he was verbally and physically aggressive and spat on two police officers, hitting one in the face and another on the chest.

He also scratched another officer on the arm and kicked a fourth officer on the leg.

The prosecutor said Stewart then “used a lighter to set alight to a spit hood that had been placed on him”.

The court heard there was spit and smoke damage to the interior of a police vehicle.

A defence barrister said the defendant had “effectively been thrown out” of where he had been living following a “disagreement” and was “distressed”.

He said the Stewart had drink taken.

The lawyer said the defendant had “mental health” issues and had stopped taking his medication at the time of the incident.