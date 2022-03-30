Man stabbed in head in Coleraine incident

Two arrests following aggravated burglary.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “The man reported that he heard a knock at his door at around 4.10am this morning, but after finding no-one at the door when he answered it, he stepped outside to see if anyone was nearby.

“Once outside, he was attacked from behind by an unknown person and struck a number of times to his head with a sharp object. He managed to get back inside his house following the attack and was treated in hospital for his injuries.

“An investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information or to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Clifton Park area on Wednesday morning, to call detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 163 30/03/22.