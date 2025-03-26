Man stabbed in the leg during an altercation in Dunmurry

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a stabbing in Dunmurry in the early hours of Wednesday March 26.

Shortly before 12.30am, it was reported that an altercation involving two men took place in the Old Forge area.

Officers attended the scene, and located a man with a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in the communal hallway of a block of flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he is currently said to be in a stable condition.

The suspect made off prior to police arrival.

Detectives are now appealing anyone with information to contact them in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 20 26/03/25.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice