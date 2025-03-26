Man stabbed in the leg during an altercation in Dunmurry
Shortly before 12.30am, it was reported that an altercation involving two men took place in the Old Forge area.
Officers attended the scene, and located a man with a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in the communal hallway of a block of flats.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he is currently said to be in a stable condition.
The suspect made off prior to police arrival.
Detectives are now appealing anyone with information to contact them in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 20 26/03/25.