Man stabbed trying to break up fight in Dungannon

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following an incident at Lisnahull Gardens on Wednesday night.

By Stanley Campbell
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 10:55 am
It was reported at around 10pm that a man aged in his 30’s was attacked in the street by males after he attempted to break up a fight between the two males.

The man sustained a number of stab wounds to his foot as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A 17 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police appealing for information.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the second male involved who was described as being approximately 5’9” tall and wearing a black hooded top.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call officers in Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1779 02/02/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.