Man stabbed trying to break up fight in Dungannon

It was reported at around 10pm that a man aged in his 30’s was attacked in the street by males after he attempted to break up a fight between the two males.

The man sustained a number of stab wounds to his foot as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A 17 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police appealing for information.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the second male involved who was described as being approximately 5’9” tall and wearing a black hooded top.