Man stole coat from rail outside Larne shop and ran off, Ballymena court hears
A man with 57 previous convictions stole a £20 coat from a rail outside a shop in Larne and ran off, a court has heard.
Karl Greenwood (24), with an address listed as Rosetta Way in Belfast, admitted theft from the Wear It Out shop in the town's Main Street on August 14 this year.
He was identified from CCTV.
A prosecutor said the defendant had "stolen a jacket from a railing outside the front of the store".
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court it had been a "purely opportunistic" theft.
He said the defendant had substance abuse issues and had been in a "difficult place" at a time when his "life was unstructured".
The case was adjourned to January 16 for a pre-sentence report.