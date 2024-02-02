Man stole hundreds of pounds of items from store at The Junction in run up to Christmas
A man who stole £580 worth of items from the Nike store at The Junction shopping complex at Antrim town on December 22 last year, told police he was "stuck" for money to buy Christmas presents.
Damien McMillan (38), of Carlisle Road in Belfast, also took socks worth £16 from B&M on the same day.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police stopped the defendant after being given a description of a vehicle. The stolen items were recovered.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said because of potential work commitments it was unlikely the defendant would be suitable for Community Service and instead handed down a three months prison sentence, suspended for a year.