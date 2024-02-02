Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Damien McMillan (38), of Carlisle Road in Belfast, also took socks worth £16 from B&M on the same day.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police stopped the defendant after being given a description of a vehicle. The stolen items were recovered.

