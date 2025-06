A man who admitted theft of an 'electric razor, a packet of ham and a packet of sausages' worth a total of £100 has been fined £200.

Barlomiej Jaskiewicz (44), of Linen Green in Antrim, took items from Lidl in the town on November 1 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told CCTV showed him paying for some goods but not for items in a rucksack. The goods were recovered.