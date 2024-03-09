Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corey William Bradshaw (25), of Stroma Drive, Ballymena, also put the woman in fear of assault during the incident in Ballymena town centre on the night of May 26 last year.

Police spotted him eating a slice of pizza in the Church Street area around 11.15pm and there was a pizza box at his feet.

A delivery driver said she had been sitting in a vehicle when Bradshaw asked her for a lift home and became "irate and aggressive" and had reached through a window and opened the door.

He tried to get in, putting the woman in fear of violence and she immediately drove off but not before Bradshaw reached into the footwell and lifted a pizza.

The court heard the woman was "highly visibly upset" by what had happened.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been drunk and had little memory of what happened.

In an earlier incident that night Bradshaw had been "in the vicinity" of a pub and had put his arm "through a window" causing severe cuts and then he approached the pizza delivery worker.

The lawyer added: "It must have been very unsettling for her to be confronted with an intoxicated man in her car, particularly because he was injured".