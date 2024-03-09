Man stole £5,000 ring from his mum and sold it for £180 in 'despicable' bid to get cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Ferguson, with an address previously listed as in Co Antrim but now given as The Courtyard in Lurgan, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday to be sentenced for theft.

In April last year he stole three rings from his mum's jewellery box in her bedroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said when challenged by his mum, the defendant admitted taking the rings to a "pawn shop" to get cash.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard the £5,000 ring was sold for £180 and the other two rings, which, the prosecutor said, were "not as important in value or sentimental," were sold for £52 and £38.

The £52 ring was "smelted down”, the court was told.

The defendant was able to return to the shop and buy back the £38 ring for £40, the prosecutor said.

The court heard the £5,000 ring was of "sentimental value".

A defence lawyer said it was an "extremely tragic" case. He said the defendant had "poor consequential thinking in respect of his finances" and had been "under financial pressure in the form of car payments".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said Ferguson had to buy "equipment" in connection with his work and he "very foolishly, despicably and naively, went and stole those rings and sold them for a price which quite frankly when it was read out, the shame that this man feels in respect of that".

The lawyer added: "For any woman to have sentimental rings stolen from her is heartbreaking but for her own son to do it is quite frankly despicable".

The lawyer said the defendant aims to re-engage with his family.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "I would use the word nasty. To steal your mother's £5,000 ring and sell it for £180 is despicable".

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he had been minded to give the defendant Community Service but that would cause difficulties with his job and he wanted Ferguson to be able to pay back £5,000 compensation to his mother.

Judge Broderick handed down a six months prison term, suspended for three years, and ordered the defendant to pay back £100 a week to make good the £5,000.